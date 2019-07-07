An invitation to Indiana's June 1 Hoosier Mega Camp proved to be a huge opportunity for 2020 3-star Missouri offensive tackle Monroe Mills, whose performance earned him an offer from Indiana earlier this week.

"This summer, a lot of people wanted to get me out for camps because I have a good frame and they liked what I saw on film, so they just wanted to see me move this year," Mills told TheHoosier.com on Sunday. "I came up to Indiana hoping to earn the offer and ended up doing just that, so it was awesome."