Hoosier Daily: July 5
Three-Point Play: Matt Cross, June live period, stock-boosters
Indiana A Top Option For In-State OT Randy Holtz
Indiana's Nick Westbrook produced on deep targets last season with a 123.1 passer rating on 20+ yard targets. pic.twitter.com/oQvNBN9LX5— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 4, 2019
Happy #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/fevDPlDrGr— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 4, 2019
O’er the land of the free & the home of the brave.— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) July 4, 2019
🎤: @Anthem_Singer https://t.co/pazoh0veHB
This is extremely Juwan Morgan pic.twitter.com/oWXy6wA4QQ— Cole Zwicker (@colezwicker) July 4, 2019
Jay King of The Athletic ($) says the remaking of Romeo Langford's jumper has already begun. -- Link
James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area says the Sacramento Kings have fully guaranteed Yogi Ferrell's salary for the 2019-2020 season. -- Link
