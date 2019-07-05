News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 5

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

Three-Point Play: Matt Cross, June live period, stock-boosters

Indiana A Top Option For In-State OT Randy Holtz

Utah Summer League Recap: Juwan Morgan

Headlines

Jay King of The Athletic ($) says the remaking of Romeo Langford's jumper has already begun. -- Link

James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area says the Sacramento Kings have fully guaranteed Yogi Ferrell's salary for the 2019-2020 season. -- Link

