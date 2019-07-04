Three schools are strongly emerging for Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snyder offensive tackle Randy Holtz.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pounder told TheHoosier.com that Indiana, Minnesota, and Purdue are three schools standing out in his recruitment. He hasn't taken any official visits yet, but look for Holtz to visit those three schools this fall or during the December recruiting period for official visits.

"What I like about those three is that they all have a family feel to them," Holtz said. "When you talk to them, it feels like family."

Holtz expanded on his interest in the Hoosiers and the family feel in Bloomington.

"Over at Indiana, you can talk to any of the coaches and nothing feels awkward," Holtz explained. "It feels like home there. All of the players get along well, they get along well with the coaches, and the coaches get along with each other. It's just a good place to be."