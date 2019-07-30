News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 30

Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

Class of 2020 four-star wing Jalen Bridges included Indiana in his final 10 schools on Monday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Commitment Analysis: What Javon Swinton Means For Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers Football: The Latest Intel On IUFB Recruiting

The Highest-Ranked Signee Ever For Each Big Ten Team

IU Makes The Cut For Four-Star Wing Jalen Bridges

Former IU Forward Juwan Morgan Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Utah Jazz

Kevin Brockway of CNHI Indiana catches up with former IU football standout Antwaan Randle El, who is on this year's ballot for the college football hall of fame. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff has highlights of 2021 four-star point guard and IU taret Khristian Lander from the adidas Finale. -- Link

Jon Blau of the Bloomington Herald-Times has additional details on an Exhibit 10 contract and what it means for Juwan Morgan. -- Link

Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says confidence is fueling IU linebacker Reakwon Jones heading into his senior season. -- Link

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has been "pleasantly surprised" by Jordan Howard, according to Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper. -- Link

The Delaware County Times says Nate Sudfeld has been making the most of his training camp chances. -- Link

The San Francisco 49ers' official website has video of Tevin Coleman discussing being a versatile threat in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, among other topics. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}