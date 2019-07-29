The Athletic's Michael Scotto, who covers the Brooklyn Nets and NBA on a national level for the online publication, reported Morgan has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Jazz, the same club whose summer league team Morgan ran with from early to mid July. Morgan's agency, Edge Sports International, confirmed the signing shortly after.

According to ESPN NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, Exhibit 10 is a new type of deal added in the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement which took effect on July 1, 2017.

A player who signs a deal with Exhibit 10 is eligible to receive a bonus up to $50,000 if he signs a contract with the franchise's G League affiliate upon being waived from the parent club, per an October 2017 ESPN Insider story from Marks ($). Utah's G-League affiliate is the Salt Lake City Stars.

However, receiving the bonus is contingent upon a player who is waived by the start of the regular season reporting to the G League affiliate no more than three days later and remaining with the G League affiliate for 60 days. The NBA regular season tips off Oct. 16 this year, which means if it follows the same timeline as last year, Johnson would have to report to the Bucks' G League affiliate by Oct. 19 should he get waived.

"A player signed with an Exhibit 10 can also be converted to a two-way contract by the first day of the regular season," Marks wrote.

Morgan averaged 6.8 points on 46 percent shooting from the floor in 17.3 minutes per contest in four games with Utah's summer league team in Las Vegas July 5-15. During the Salt Lake City summer league session which ran July 1-3, he averaged 0.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16 minutes per contest in two games.

The Waynesville, Mo., native was one of nine players on the Jazz's 17-man Las Vegas roster to appear in at least four games.