Hoosier Daily: July 13

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Associated Press)

Friday Chat Thread: July 12

Indiana Basketball Target Roundup: Day 2 of Nike's Peach Jam

Podcast: Staff Talks IU Targets At Adidas Summer Championships

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: adidas Summer Championships - Day 2

Tweets of the Day 

Video of the Day

Headlines

Kyle Sokeland of the Evansville Courier & Press says Elijah Dunham will return to IU baseball next season. -- Link

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic ($) includes Marcelino Ball on his annual college football freaks list. -- Link

Kevin Patra of NFL.com said Eagles' head coach Doug Pederson praised former Hoosier Jordan Howard. -- Link

The NESN staff has Romeo Langford's Instagram reaction to his first NBA contract. -- Link


