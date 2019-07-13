Archie Miller’s here in Hoover for Indiana Elite (Leal, Galloway, Lander) vs. Cali Rebels. #iubb

Beginning the day with a DJ Steward showing. Has brought a crowd. Top-35 guard hosting head coaches from Texas, Indiana, Oregon, Northwestern, and Illinois, along with assistants from Louisville, Duke, Notre Dame, DePaul, Iowa and UNC pic.twitter.com/RK1LuyxITX

What should #HoosierNation expect from you next season? The new guys ( @joeybrunk , @unkle44artty , & @TrayceJackson ) give us their answers ⤵️ #IUBB pic.twitter.com/MxQpYzOPKI

Kyle Sokeland of the Evansville Courier & Press says Elijah Dunham will return to IU baseball next season. -- Link

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic ($) includes Marcelino Ball on his annual college football freaks list. -- Link

Kevin Patra of NFL.com said Eagles' head coach Doug Pederson praised former Hoosier Jordan Howard. -- Link

The NESN staff has Romeo Langford's Instagram reaction to his first NBA contract. -- Link



