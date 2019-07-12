Indiana Basketball Target Roundup: Day 2 of Nike's Peach Jam
Nike's Peach Jam got underway Wednesday night and runs through Sunday. Here's a look at how Indiana targets and prospects of interest fared statistically on the second day of pool play games.
• Game-high 35 points, plus 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in NY Renaissance's 79-76 win over Expressions Elite. Davis, who has an IU offer, shot 10 of 23 from the floor, 15 of 19 from the free throw line and 0 of 2 from 3-point range in 40 minutes. Full Box Score
• 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal in an 88-61 win over Phenom University. Shot 6 of 15 from the field, 3 of 4 from the three throw line and 2 of 6 from 3-point range in six minutes. Full Box Score
• Seven points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Spiece Indy Heat's 115-65 win over Mac Irvin Fire. Furst, who has an IU offer, played 24 minutes and also shot 1 of 3 from the floor, 5 of 8 from the free throw line. Full Box Score
• 14 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals in a 90-72 win over Team Why Not. Shot 6 of 13 from the field and 2 of 6 from the free throw line. Full Box Score
• 12 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in Spiece Indy Heat's 115-65 win over Mac Irvin Fire. Goode, who has IU interest, shot 4 of 11 from the floor, 1 of 2 from the free throw line and 3 of 8 from 3-point range in 21 minutes. Full Box Score
• Three points, one turnover in a 90-72 win over Team Why Not. Shot 1 of 2 from the field with all of his attempts coming from beyond the arc. Full Box Score
• Game-high 24 points, plus three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in MeanStreets' 76-65 loss to Team Takeover. Steward, who has an IU offer, also shot 8 of 17 from the floor, 4 of 6 from the free throw line and 4 of 8 from 3-point range in 35 minutes. Full Box Score
• Game-high 31 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, four turnovers, two steals in a 95-87 loss to AOT Running Rebels. Shot 11 of 25 from the floor, 6 of 6 from the free throw line and 3 of 9 from 3-point range in 40 minutes. Full Box Score
• Game-high 21 points along with four rebounds, four assists and four turnovers in PSA Cardinals' 73-66 win over Team Durant. Diarra, who has an IU offer, shot 7 of 13 from the floor, 5 of 5 from the free throw line and 2 of 2 from 3-point range in 33 minutes. Full Box Score
• 12 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals in an 82-57 win over Alabama Fusion. Shot 4 of 13 from the floor, making all four of his free throws but missing all four of his 3-point attempts in 24 minutes. Full Box Score
• 15 points, three rebounds, five assists, five turnovers, one steal in PSA Cardinals' 73-66 win over Team Durant. Hoggard, who is on IU's radar, shot 5 of 9 from the field, 4 of 7 from the free throw line and 1 of 2 from 3-point range. Full Box Score
• 11 points, four rebounds, six assists, four turnovers in an 82-57 win over Alabama Fusion. Shot 5 of 10 from the floor, 1 of 2 from the three throw line and and missed both of his 3-point attempts in 24 minutes. Full Box Score
• Team-high 19 points along with eight rebounds, two assists, three turnovers, two steals and one block in Expressions Elite's 79-76 loss to NY Renaissance. Clarke, who has an IU offer, shot 7 of 25 from the field, 5 of 7 from the free throw line and 0 of 5 from 3-point range in the loss. Full Box Score
• One rebound, one assist, one turnover in nine minutes in a 91-79 win over Boo Williams. He went 0 for 2 from the field, missing his lone 3-point attempt. Full Box Score
• 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, four turnovers, two steals, one block in Phenom University's 93-67 win over The Family. Brakefield, who has an IU offer, shot 8 of 12 from the field and 1 of 2 from 3-point range in 25 minutes. Full Box Score
• Six points, three rebounds, one steal in an 88-61 loss to NY Renaissance. Shot 3 of 7 from the floor, missing all four of his free throws and all three of his 3-point attempts in 20 minutes. Full Box Score
• Nine points, three rebounds, one steal, one block in Mokan Elite's 46-39 loss to PSA Cardinals in the Peach Jam 16U division. Hopkins, who has an IU offer, shot 3 of 8 from the floor, 3 of 12 from the free throw line and 0 of 2 from 3-point range in 25 minutes. Full Box Score
