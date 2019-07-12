Indiana Hoosiers basketball has several targets in action at this week's adidas summer championships in Birmingham, Ala. TheHoosier.com staff teams up for a discussion on what basketball recruiting reporter Jon Sauber has seen from them so far.

Prospects discussed include 2020 4-star guard Anthony Leal, 2020 3-star guard Trey Galloway, 2021 four-star point guard Khristian Lander 2020 four-star forward Jalen Bridges, 2020 4-star center Zach Love Day and 2021 four-star forward Trey Kaufman.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.