Hoosier Daily: July 12
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: adidas Summer Championships - Day 1
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Three-Star OT Trey Tuggle Talks IU
Former IU Head Coach Bob Knight Reportedly Purchases House In Bloomington
Indiana Basketball Target Roundup: Day 1 of Nike's Peach Jam
Tweets of the Day
Looks like Indiana redshirt freshman wide receiver Jacolby Hewitt underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL this morning. #iufb https://t.co/NAUOcX9gtK— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) July 11, 2019
Summer league Vic was nice 👀#TBT | #ProIU pic.twitter.com/8SfkxDKonD— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 11, 2019
July 11, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
The Boston Celtics announce the signing of two first-round picks, including Romeo Langford. -- Link
Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times says IU freshman Cameron Williams will bring speed to Indiana's linebacking corps. -- Link
Rick Bozich of WDRB says it's time for Bob Knight to return to Assembly Hall. -- Link
Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says IU softball will travel back to Duke for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in 2020. -- Link
Steinmetz also says two former IU men's soccer players have earned MLS honors. -- Link
----
