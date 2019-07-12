News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 12

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Justin Smith is one of Indiana's three returning starters next season. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: adidas Summer Championships - Day 1

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Three-Star OT Trey Tuggle Talks IU

Former IU Head Coach Bob Knight Reportedly Purchases House In Bloomington

Indiana Basketball Target Roundup: Day 1 of Nike's Peach Jam

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

The Boston Celtics announce the signing of two first-round picks, including Romeo Langford. -- Link

Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times says IU freshman Cameron Williams will bring speed to Indiana's linebacking corps. -- Link

Rick Bozich of WDRB says it's time for Bob Knight to return to Assembly Hall. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says IU softball will travel back to Duke for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in 2020. -- Link

Steinmetz also says two former IU men's soccer players have earned MLS honors. -- Link

----

