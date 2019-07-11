Mize (Miss.) offensive tackle Trey Tuggle has been an underrated prospect for much of his recruitment, but now he's starting to see things blow up for him. The three-star class of 2020 prospect is enjoying what the process has brought.

"This what I've worked for all my life," Tuggle told TheHoosier.com. "I'm just trying to enjoy it as much as I can and reap what I've sown."

Tuggle is keeping in touch with schools in the South often, and most of the schools recruiting him are in that region. However, one school on his offer list is outside the South, and that is the Indiana Hoosiers.