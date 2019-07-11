Bob Knight appears to be making a permanent return to Bloomington.

The former Indiana men's basketball head coach recently bought a house in town, according to a report from the Bloomington Herald-Times' Laura Lane ($).

In April, Knight made his first public appearance locally since his firing in September 2000 when he attended Game 1 of the IU baseball team's double-header vs. Penn State with former Herald-Times Sports Editor and longtime friend Bob Hammel. It came after he previously said during a 2017 interview on The Dan Patrick Show that "I have no interest in ever going back to that university.”

Under Knight's guidance from 1971-2000, Indiana won national championships in 1976, 1981 and 1987. His 1976 squad remains the last undefeated Division I national title winner. He was 659-242 overall in 29 seasons with the program.

Following his firing in September 2000, Knight served as the head coach at Texas Tech from 2001-2008. He resigned from coaching the Red Raiders in February 2008, then hired by ESPN as a color analyst for its college basketball broadcast that same month. He remained with the network until it decided not to renew his contract April 2015.

Knight has done several speaking engagements in recent years with Hammel, most recently in Greenwood, Ind. in April with a stop at Bloomington (Ind.) High School North in February 2018.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.