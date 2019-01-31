Indiana's bench got outscored 19-2 tonight. Its lone two points came off a pair of Clifton Moore free throws. #iubb

@KeionB_12 we need you fam #iubb https://t.co/kzrGn4AHaR

"I think everybody wants to see if we're going to respond at some point and time. I think we will."

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana's loss to Rutgers. -- Link

Video: Miller breaks down what happened to cause the Hoosiers' seventh consecutive loss. -- Link

Miller also explains how Jeff Mercer is putting his own touch on the IU baseball program. -- Link

Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall breaks down how Indiana can solve some of their issues. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student explains why the Indiana women's basketball team has to get Ali Patberg going. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star lays out who should receive blame for the men's basketball team's skid. -- Link



