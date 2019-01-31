Ticker
Hoosier Daily: January 31 - What They're Saying About Rutgers

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I think everybody wants to see if we're going to respond at some point and time. I think we will."
— Archie Miller

Headlines

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana's loss to Rutgers. -- Link

Video: Miller breaks down what happened to cause the Hoosiers' seventh consecutive loss. -- Link

Miller also explains how Jeff Mercer is putting his own touch on the IU baseball program. -- Link

Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall breaks down how Indiana can solve some of their issues. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student explains why the Indiana women's basketball team has to get Ali Patberg going. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star lays out who should receive blame for the men's basketball team's skid. -- Link


----

