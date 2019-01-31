Hoosier Daily: January 31 - What They're Saying About Rutgers
Indiana's Defense Disappears Between Halves In Loss At Rutgers
Indiana Basketball Stat Pack: Rutgers 66, IU 58
Indiana's bench got outscored 19-2 tonight. Its lone two points came off a pair of Clifton Moore free throws. #iubb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) January 31, 2019
@KeionB_12 we need you fam #iubb https://t.co/kzrGn4AHaR— TJD (@TrayceJackson) January 31, 2019
#GoHoosiers🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/oQbGQwUM44— Dawand Jones (@dawand_jones) January 30, 2019
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana's loss to Rutgers. -- Link
Video: Miller breaks down what happened to cause the Hoosiers' seventh consecutive loss. -- Link
Miller also explains how Jeff Mercer is putting his own touch on the IU baseball program. -- Link
Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall breaks down how Indiana can solve some of their issues. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student explains why the Indiana women's basketball team has to get Ali Patberg going. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star lays out who should receive blame for the men's basketball team's skid. -- Link
