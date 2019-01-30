From the Locker Room: Rutgers
Indiana head coach Archie Miller met with the media following the Hoosiers' 66-58 loss to Rutgers Wednesday night.
Watch his full postgame comments in the embedded video players below, as well as the video of the post game availability from Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell.
Indiana Video: Archie Miller
Rutgers Video: Steve Pikiell
----
