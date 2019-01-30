6:43 p.m. ET -- Devonte Green remains suspended indefinitely and will miss tonight's game. De'Ron Davis is also out due to an ankle injury. Indiana starts Rob Phinisee, Al Durham, Romeo Langford, Justin Smith and Juwan Morgan.

15:40 1H: Indiana 9, Rutgers 5 -- Indiana is showing signs of life early in the game on both ends of the floor. Phinisee continues to show a willingness to shoot. It seems that Indiana has found a third scorer who is both willing and able filling that role. As long as he continues to fill that role, it will take some of the pressure off Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan and allow them to get more rest.

11:47 1H: Indiana 16, Rutgers 8 -- The Hoosiers are coming out with defensive intensity early in this one. They were able to convert two early stops into offensive opportunities. That's going to be important in getting their offense back on track. The first sub off the bench for IU is Jake Forrester, who gives Morgan a breather. Forrester looks energetic but sporadic early. He's going to need to settle down if he wants to keep getting minutes.

7:53 1H: Indiana 21, Rutgers 12 -- Indiana is doing a good job of staying in control early on in this one. They're not allowing Rutgers to generate consistent offense and they're hitting more open looks than they have in recent weeks. If the Hoosiers maintain this effort throughout the rest of this one, they should win this one easily. If they don't, Rutgers is bound to make a run like many IU opponents have,

3:36 1H: Indiana 29, Rutgers 21 -- IU is working more of their two-man game between Langford and Morgan. That's what kept the Indiana offense afloat early in the season and it could be what reignites it after it's been stagnant in recent weeks. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, Morgan picked up his second foul and was sent to the bench for they could get some momentum with the Langford/Morgan pick and roll.

Halftime: Indiana 29, Rutgers 28 -- Rutgers seized momentum before the half and started to control the pace. Indiana has to increase the tempo of this game. They can wreak havoc defensively if they increase the pace and that will let them get to the rim and score in transition. The IU offense isn't going to excel if they have to score most of their points in the half court.

15:34 2H: Rutgers 35, Indiana 29 -- Rutgers took the lead just over a minute into the second half and Indiana has not responded well. The team is stalling at both ends of the floor and the Hoosiers' complete lack of offensive confidence is rearing its ugly head again. Langford isn't putting defensive effort in right now and that has to change.

11:35 2H: Rutgers 46, Indiana 36 -- Rutgers got its run to 22-0 before Langford finally hit a three to get Indiana on the board. The Scarlet Knights are controlling every aspect of the game. Indiana isn't defending well, isn't shooting well, and isn't passing well. The Hosiers finally showed signs of life before the under-12 media timeout. They need to keep that energy the rest of the game if they want to come back.

7:42 2H: Rutgers 52, Indiana 45 -- Indiana is getting their offense rolling now. Durham and Langford hit a few shots that should help get the Hoosiers back on track. As long as they continue to apply pressure when they're on defense, they're going to have an opportunity to regain the lead. The defensive pressure is putting them in a position to score in transition and cut the lead.

3:57 2H: Rutgers 58, Indiana 47 -- Every time Rutgers strings together two baskets, Indiana completely loses energy. They're running low on time in this one. At some point, desperation has to kick in and this team has to realize it's not just a game on the line tonight. The Hoosiers' season may be on the line as well.

Final: Rutgers 66, Indiana 58