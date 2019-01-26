Hoosier Daily: January 26 - What They're Saying About Michigan
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Archie Miller Displeased With Indiana's Effort
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Stat Pack: No. 5 Michigan 69, Indiana 46
Instant Rewind: Michigan 69, Indiana 46
From the Locker Room: Michigan
From the Locker Room: Kalen DeBoer Introductory Press Conference
Heard On The Hoosier: Robert Kuwada Of The Fresno Bee
Tweets of the Day
Miller: "It wasn't a poorly played defensive game (for Indiana). It was an inept offensive (game)." #iubb— Jon Sauber (@JSauberTH) January 26, 2019
28 NBA scouts and 4 general managers are expected in attendance for tonight’s game between #iubb and No. 5 Michigan.— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) January 25, 2019
Allen on the pressure to get the offensive coordinator hire right: "I felt a lot (of pressure), because I knew how important it was. ... Starting year three, I knew we had to get this right." #iufb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) January 25, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosier men's basketball team has six weeks to turn its season around. -- Link
Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student writes that the men's basketball team's slow start played a big role in their loss. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Hoosiers' 69-46 loss to Michigan. -- Link
Video: Miller and Jeremy Price discuss Indiana's loss and where they go from here. -- Link
Orion Sang of The Detroit Free-Press says the win puts the Wolverines back on the right foot. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.