{{ timeAgo('2019-01-26 05:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: January 26 - What They're Saying About Michigan

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports

Quote of the Day

"I'm not giving up on any of the guys, they're not giving up on me."
— Juwan Morgan

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosier men's basketball team has six weeks to turn its season around. -- Link

Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student writes that the men's basketball team's slow start played a big role in their loss. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Hoosiers' 69-46 loss to Michigan. -- Link

Video: Miller and Jeremy Price discuss Indiana's loss and where they go from here. -- Link

Orion Sang of The Detroit Free-Press says the win puts the Wolverines back on the right foot. -- Link

----

