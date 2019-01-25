6:15 p.m. ET -- Devonte Green remains suspended indefinitely and will miss tonight's game. De'Ron Davis is also out due to an ankle injury. Indiana starts Rob Phinisee, Zach McRoberts, Romeo Langford, Justin Smith and Juwan Morgan.

15:57 1H: Michigan 12, Indiana 0 -- After an apparent shot clock malfunction slowed the start of the game, Michigan came out of the gate hot, scoring the game's first 12 points and shutting Indiana down on offense. The Hoosiers have missed a few open looks so far and turned the ball over, as confidence and those turnovers continue to be an issue. They have to respond quickly or this game could get ugly.

11:16 1H: Michigan 17, Indiana 2 -- Michigan tacked on another five points before Indiana got on the scoreboard with two Al Durham free throws. Langford has already picked up two fouls on questionable calls by the officials. The first was a foul on a Michigan shot attempt where there didn't appear to be much contact. The second was a foul on an attempted box out by Langford. The Hoosiers are getting open looks but can't hit anything right now.

7:47 1H: Michigan 24, Indiana 7 -- Just like that, Langford has three fouls. It's hard to envision him on the floor much the rest of the first half. The Hoosiers are struggling from the free throw line, making three of their seven attempts at the line. Phinisee and Smith both had empty trips to the stripe after getting fouled on shot attempts. Not to mention, Indiana has missed all five of their 3-point attempts so far in the game.

3:44 1H: Michigan 28, Indiana 12 -- Indiana is trying to get back in this game, but isn't hitting enough shots yet. They've stepped up defensively, but Michigan is going to stay ahead by double figures until they can make shots. The Hoosiers look frustrated on the floor right now on offense, and there's no Langford out there to jumpstart the team right now.

Halftime: Michigan 33, Indiana 18 -- The first half ended with a whimper. Neither team could score, and the fouls that were called prevented momentum for building for either side. Indiana has to get out to a quick start in the second half to have a chance.

17:23 2H: Michigan 36, Indiana 26 -- Langford is back in the game to start the second half and immediately attacks the rim. He didn't convert the and-one opportunity but Indiana will need him to keep that aggression up. The Hoosiers have put together some offense and have played good defense in the opening minutes of the half. Michigan's only make came on a contested three from Ignas Brazdeikis.

11:20 2H: Michigan 50, Indiana 34 -- Michigan is heating up offensively. They're making contested threes and there isn't much Indiana can do about it. That's played a role in the Wolverines building their lead back up to 16. Indiana is struggling on offense again and their lack of scoring is once again making it difficult to close the gap in the game.

7:22 2H: Michigan 58, Indiana 41 -- Every time Indiana gets some momentum going in their favor, Michigan is responding with a make. The Hoosiers don't have much hope left in this one. They would have to come out of this media timeout on fire to get this game reasonably close before the under-4 media timeout. Even then, it still might not be enough.

3:44 2H: Michigan 62, Indiana 44 -- It looks like this one is all but over. Indiana didn't make enough shots early on and that remained an issue though the majority of the game. You're not going to win games in the Big Ten if you can't generate offense. Morgan was the only player for IU who could consistently score. Langford struggled after picking up three early fouls and never got his offense going.

Final: Michigan 69, Indiana 46