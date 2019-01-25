What should Indiana fans know about new IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer? Fresno Bee sportswriter Robert Kuwada, who covered DeBoer during his time at Fresno State, joined host Stu Jackson this week to offer some insight.

Among the topics discussed

1. Whether Kuwada was surprised Kalen DeBoer got an opportunity like this given DeBoer's resume, specifically the turnarounds he’s engineered offensively.

2. What made Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion excel under DeBoer.

3. What kind of quarterback in general fits DeBoer’s system the best.

4. How DeBoer managed to take Fresno State from 120th nationally to 47th nationally in total offense?

5. What can Indiana fans expect as far as the types of players he likes to recruit on offense.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.