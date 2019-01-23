Ticker
Hoosier Daily: January 23 - What They're Saying About Northwestern

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers lost their fifth game in a row on Tuesday, a 73-66 loss to Northwestern.
Nuccio DiNuzzo/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"We weren't good enough. Didn't shoot the ball well enough on the road again to win. Give (Northwestern) credit. They did a lot of nice things."
— Archie Miller on Indiana's loss to Northwestern

Headlines

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall gives his recap of the Hoosiers' 73-66 loss in Evanston on Tuesday night. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says time is running out for Indiana men's basketball. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana has more questions than answers after their loss in Evanston. -- Link

Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington-Herald Times discuss Indiana basketball after the Hoosiers dropped their fifth game in a row. -- Link

Miller writes his recap of the game, which was also Indiana's fifth Big Ten loss of the season. -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}