Hoosier Daily: January 23 - What They're Saying About Northwestern
Rob Phinisee with Fisch: "I feel like I'm back to normal now." #iubb— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) January 23, 2019
.@robphinisee1 to the rack. pic.twitter.com/CYxcTmZwV0— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 23, 2019
Just take your next shot, @IndianaMBB's @yeahyeah_22, we're taking the "H" after that one. 🐴#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/oB7CECPYuu— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 23, 2019
Headlines
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall gives his recap of the Hoosiers' 73-66 loss in Evanston on Tuesday night. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says time is running out for Indiana men's basketball. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana has more questions than answers after their loss in Evanston. -- Link
Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington-Herald Times discuss Indiana basketball after the Hoosiers dropped their fifth game in a row. -- Link
Miller writes his recap of the game, which was also Indiana's fifth Big Ten loss of the season. -- Link
