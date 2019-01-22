• Rodger Saffold (Played for IU from 2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 378 total yards of offense in their 26-23 NFC Championship win at the top-seeded New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Rams will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m ET on CBS. With Los Angeles' victory, it marks the fourth consecutive season a Hoosier football alum will be playing in the Super Bowl.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 31.9 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Wins over the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets and a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 19.3 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting from the floor and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range in 26.7 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A loss to the Brooklyn Nets, a win over the Los Angeles Lakers and a loss at the Philadelphia 76ers. He returned after missing eight consecutive games due to right knee soreness.

• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 2.7 points and 1.3 assists in 13.1 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: Losses at the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets and a win at the Detroit Pistons.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- Has been inactive for the Raptors' last three games due to personal reasons.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- Out 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured right hand suffered against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 31. Zeller underwent the surgery on Jan. 3, according to a release from the Hornets, and has missed 10 consecutive games.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game as a starter across two contests: A loss at the Washington Wizards and a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 10.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game as a starter across two contests: A win over the New York Knicks and a win over the Detroit Pistons.

*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.