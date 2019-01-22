Ticker
basketball

Indiana Guard Devonte Green Suspended Indefinitely

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

T1m5napdc9tujcdtc8lw
Indiana guard Devonte Green (11) drives as Purdue guard Nojel Eastern (20) blocks the way in the first half at Mackey Arena on Saturday. Green was suspended indefinitely by IU Tuesday night.
Sandra Dukes / USA TODAY Sports Images

The Indiana men's basketball team announced Tuesday night that junior guard Devonte Green has been suspended indefinitely.

"Indiana University junior Devonte Green, a member of the men’s basketball team, has been suspended from game competition for not meeting the standards expected of members of the program," the statement said. "There will be no further comment on the matter at this time."

Green is averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 24.5 minutes per game this season. He's started in five of the 14 games he's appeared in. Additionally, his 24.6 minutes per game shares with Al Durham Jr. for most among IU's bench players and fifth-most among all Hoosiers on the roster.

