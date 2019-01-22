The Indiana men's basketball team announced Tuesday night that junior guard Devonte Green has been suspended indefinitely.

"Indiana University junior Devonte Green, a member of the men’s basketball team, has been suspended from game competition for not meeting the standards expected of members of the program," the statement said. "There will be no further comment on the matter at this time."

Green is averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 24.5 minutes per game this season. He's started in five of the 14 games he's appeared in. Additionally, his 24.6 minutes per game shares with Al Durham Jr. for most among IU's bench players and fifth-most among all Hoosiers on the roster.