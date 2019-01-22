Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 02:57:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: January 22

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Onzag35hd8ci54fahzmf
Sandra Dukes/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Officially Announces Kalen DeBoer As New Offensive Coordinator

Live Thread: Hoophall Classic Updates

TheHoosier.com Q&A: Louie Vaccher of Wildcat Report

Preview: Indiana Hoosiers Basketball At Northwestern

Staff Predictions: Indiana At Northwestern

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Hoosiers are in search of confidence in their upcoming matchup against Northwestern. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of Indiana's 70-55 loss to Purdue. -- Link

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall lists his Big Ten Power Rankings. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains how the Hoosier men's basketball team has contained high-scoring guards this season. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosiers expect Romeo Langford to bounce back Tuesday night. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}