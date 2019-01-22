Indiana makes the hiring of Kalen DeBoer official. #iufb https://t.co/bW6AT8l8Wv

⏮ The first time we faced the Wildcats this season, we took care of business 💼 #IUBB 🔘 @yeahyeah_22 had 2️⃣0️⃣ PTS 🔘 @juwanmorgan had 1️⃣7️⃣ PTS/1️⃣2️⃣ REB pic.twitter.com/SFGVlFuWpE

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Hoosiers are in search of confidence in their upcoming matchup against Northwestern. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of Indiana's 70-55 loss to Purdue. -- Link

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall lists his Big Ten Power Rankings. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains how the Hoosier men's basketball team has contained high-scoring guards this season. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosiers expect Romeo Langford to bounce back Tuesday night. -- Link