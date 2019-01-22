Hoosier Daily: January 22
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Officially Announces Kalen DeBoer As New Offensive Coordinator
Live Thread: Hoophall Classic Updates
TheHoosier.com Q&A: Louie Vaccher of Wildcat Report
Preview: Indiana Hoosiers Basketball At Northwestern
Tweets of the Day
Indiana makes the hiring of Kalen DeBoer official. #iufb https://t.co/bW6AT8l8Wv— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) January 21, 2019
Top 5‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/1dfqsD3YX6— Dawand Jones (@dawand_jones) January 22, 2019
⏮ The first time we faced the Wildcats this season, we took care of business 💼 #IUBB— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 21, 2019
🔘 @yeahyeah_22 had 2️⃣0️⃣ PTS
🔘 @juwanmorgan had 1️⃣7️⃣ PTS/1️⃣2️⃣ REB pic.twitter.com/SFGVlFuWpE
Video of the Day
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Hoosiers are in search of confidence in their upcoming matchup against Northwestern. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session of Indiana's 70-55 loss to Purdue. -- Link
Seth Tow of Inside the Hall lists his Big Ten Power Rankings. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains how the Hoosier men's basketball team has contained high-scoring guards this season. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosiers expect Romeo Langford to bounce back Tuesday night. -- Link
