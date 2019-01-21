Indiana football on Monday officially announced the hiring of Kalen DeBoer as its new offensive coordinator. DeBoer, formerly of Fresno State, will also serve as associate head coach, according to the release.

Like IU head coach Tom Allen on the defensive end of the ball, DeBoer has developed a reputation for dramatically improving his offensive units.

Prior to his arrival, Fresno State ranked 120th nationally in total offense then improved to 47th over his two seasons, while Eastern Michigan moved from 111th to 35th. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a 22-6 record in his 28 games as coordinator after a 4-20 mark the previous two campaigns and the Eagles to their second bowl game and first winning record (2016) since 1995.

Fresno State became the second team in FBS history to record a double-digit win year (10-4 in 2017) on the heels of a double-digit loss season (1-11 in 2016). The nine-win turnaround was the largest in the country, a feat matched by EMU in 2016 (+6).

"Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner," Allen said in a statement. "He has had great success as a head coach and coordinator at every stop and every level throughout his career. Kalen is an exceptional leader of young men and an experienced play-caller who has taken the offenses he has inherited to new heights. Thanks to the incredible support of Fred Glass and our administration we welcome him, Nicole and their daughters, Alexis and Avery, to the IU family."

In addition to Fresno State and Eastern Michigan, DeBoer's 19-year coaching career includes stops at Southern Illinois (2010-13), the University of Sioux Falls, and Washington High School in South Dakota (1998-99). He led USF to a 67-3 overall record as its head coach from 2005-2009 after serving as its offensive coordinator from 2000-04.

"I am honored for the opportunity to join Coach Allen and his staff," DeBoer said. "They are great coaches and master teachers who are passionate about making Indiana football special. I can't wait to get to campus, meet the team and help take this program to the next level."

DeBoer and Fresno State reached unprecedented heights in 2018, as the Bulldogs posted a school-record 12 victories, highlighted by a Mountain West Championship Game win over No. 19 Boise State and a Las Vegas Bowl triumph over Arizona State. FSU ranked No. 18 in the final AP and Amway Coaches Polls, ranked 26th nationally in scoring offense (34.6) and 29th in passing offense (267.1), and produced five all-conference honorees.

The Bulldogs also finished eighth nationally in team passing efficiency (156.58), tied for 15th in turnovers lost (14), tied for 19th nationally in red zone offense (89.5 percent) and 25th in third-down conversions (44.6) last season.

FSU's offensive line, meanwhile, ranked in the top six nationally in fewest sacks and tackles for loss allowed per game in both 2017 (3rd, 3rd) and 2018 (6th, 5th).

At Eastern Michigan, DeBoer's offense broke the program's previous total offense mark by over 900 yards (5,917-5,010) and set records for points scored (385), passing yardage (3,849), touchdown passes (25), first downs (303), completions (309) and total plays (999).

At Southern Illinois, his 2013 offense led the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) with 231.8 passing yards per game, the fourth-highest total in school history. SIU's 25 passing touchdowns tied for the third-highest mark in school history.

DeBoer was a three-time NAIA Coach of the Year at Sioux Falls. As a Sioux Falls player, he set school records for receptions (234), receiving yardage (3,400) and touchdown catches (33) from 1993-96 en route to All-American honors.

Following the conclusion of his playing career, he became a student assistant at USF (1997) and later an assistant coach at Washington High School.

Click here to read the complete release from IU Athletics.