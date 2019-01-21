Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 14:27:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Live Thread: Hoophall Classic Updates

Dx16iinn93s8kz4z3ail
Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Indiana basketball targets Harlond Beverly and Keion Brooks are in action this afternoon in the Hoophall classic on ESPNU. Beverly and Montverde (Fla.) Academy play at 3 p.m. ET, while Brooks and L...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}