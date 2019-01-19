Hoosier Daily: January 19
Seen on The Hoosier
From the Locker Room: Previewing Northwestern and Purdue
IU To Hire Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer As New Offensive Coordinator
Indiana Basketball News And Views: Confidence, Al Durham Jr., Bench
Heard On The Hoosier: Former IU Forward And NCAA Champion Steve Risley
Source confirms that Fresno State OC Kalen DeBoer will be hired as Indiana's next offensive coordinator. #iufb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) January 18, 2019
Block party for #iubb commit @TrayceJackson. (via @MikeWritesSport) pic.twitter.com/uaNntdN7x0— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) January 19, 2019
January 18, 1998: Indiana snaps a four-game losing streak to Purdue with a 94-88 victory. Freshman Luke Recker leads the Hoosiers with 27 points, while William Gladness and @ajguyton add 21 points each. #iubb @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/MHhoxP7cKr— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) January 18, 2019
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says new Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer has turned around offenses around in the past. -- Link
Osterman writes that Rob Phinisee's homecoming will be a mixed bag. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Hoosier Sports Report says Phinisee is ready to take next step in his recovery. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student gives three things to know leading into Indiana's matchup with Purdue. -- Link
Robert Kuwada of The Fresno Bee covers Kalen DeBoer's departure from Fresno State for Indiana. -- Link
