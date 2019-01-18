Indiana has hired Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer as its new offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com Friday afternoon. The news was first reported by FootballScoop.

DeBoer recently completed his second season in the same position with the Bulldogs. In Year Two, they ranked third in the Mountain West in total offense (422 yards per game) and scoring offense (34.6 points per game). Under DeBoer's guidance, starting quarterback Marcus McMaryion posted the second highest quarterback rating in the conference at 157.0. McMaryion's completion percentage of 68.0 led the conference. Overall, he completed 293 of 427 pass attempts for 3,629 yards, 25 touchdowns and a league-low five interceptions.

Fresno State as a team had the No. 29 passing offense and No. 47 total offense nationally in 2018.

Prior to joining the Bulldogs’ staff, DeBoer spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Eastern Michigan where he helped guide the Eagles to their first bowl bid since 1987 following a 7-5 regular season. It was EMU’s first season above .500 since 1995.

Prior to his three-year stint at Eastern Michigan, DeBoer spent four years as the offensive coordinator at Southern Illinois (2010-13) while also overseeing the wide receiver unit. The 2013 season was arguably the most successful for the Saluki offense, as it led the Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS) with 231.8 passing yards per game, the fourth highest total in school history, and post the third-highest passing touchdown total in school history with 25 that year.

Before taking over Eastern Michigan and Southern Illinois offenses, DeBoer authored one of the most dominant runs for an NAIA program as the head coach of the University of Sioux Falls. During his five-year tenure, he collected NAIA National Coach of the Year three times and compiled an astonishing 67-3 (.957) record while guiding USF to three national championships.

DeBoer, a USF alum who played for the program from 1993-96, was an All-American wide receiver there who also set school records for receptions (234), receiving yards (3,400) and touchdown catches (33). Following his playing career, he spent one season as a student assistant coach. He then spent a two-year stint at Washington High School in San Diego before returning for a decade-long tenure at USF.

DeBoer's Complete Coaching Experience:

2017-18: Fresno State – offensive coordinator

2014-16: Eastern Michigan – offensive coordinator/QBs

2010-13: Southern Illinois – offensive coordinator/WRs

2005-09: University of Sioux Falls – head coach [overall record 67-3]

2000-04: University of Sioux Falls – offensive coordinator

1998-99: Washington H.S. (S.D.) – assistant coach

1997: University of Sioux Falls – student assistant coach/WRs