{{ timeAgo('2019-01-18 14:49:51 -0600') }}

Heard On The Hoosier: Former IU Forward And NCAA Champion Steve Risley

Stu Jackson
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Host Stu Jackson is joined by former IU forward Steve Risley, a member of Indiana's 1981 national championship team, to get his thoughts on the Hoosiers' recent struggles.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.


