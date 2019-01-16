Hoosier Daily: January 16
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Basketball Commit and Target Roundup: January 15
Former IU Running Back Ellison Lands At Independence Community College
Efficiency Breakdown: Nebraska 66, Indiana 51
Tweets of the Day
IU football fans take note: #iufb https://t.co/T5aEAUjOFF— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) January 15, 2019
Glass says the number of concussions has been cut by half since department bought laser fit football helmets at a cost of about $170k,000— Michael Reschke (@MichaelReschke) January 15, 2019
This may be too nuanced for some, but it is reasonable to wake up today and hold these two thoughts simultaneously:— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) January 15, 2019
1) Last night’s performance was pathetic and unacceptable.
2) Archie Miller has to the program on a positive trajectory.
Need a big bounce back Saturday. #iubb
Video of the Day
Headlines
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Indiana men's basketball team's loss to Nebraska. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains how Clifton Moore has provided energy for the men's basketball team. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star writes about the need for patience from Indiana fans as the men's basketball team continues its rebuild. ($) -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana women's basketball team learned on their recent road trip. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains how Indiana head coach Angel Escobedo is drawing on his experience as he coaches the wrestling team. -- Link
