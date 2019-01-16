Ticker
other sports

Hoosier Daily: January 16

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Trevor Ruszkowsi/USA Today Sports

Headlines

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Indiana men's basketball team's loss to Nebraska. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains how Clifton Moore has provided energy for the men's basketball team. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star writes about the need for patience from Indiana fans as the men's basketball team continues its rebuild. ($) -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana women's basketball team learned on their recent road trip. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains how Indiana head coach Angel Escobedo is drawing on his experience as he coaches the wrestling team. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}