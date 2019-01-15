TheHoosier.com

The former Indiana running back, who last fall was accused of sexually assaulting a female student, announced on his personal Twitter and Instagram pages late Monday night that he will be headed to Independence Community College in Kansas, the school most recently featured on the hit Netflix series "Last Chance U."

On Oct. 19, Ellison received a two and a half year suspension from an Indiana University sexual misconduct panel following the panel's determination that he sexually assaulted an IU student while she was asleep, and then forcefully continued when she woke up. Ellison denied using force to the panel and said the sexual activities were consensual, according to the Indianapolis Star. The suspension prohibits him from stepping foot on IU's campus as well as having contact with the student he is accused of assaulting.

The Pickerington, Ohio native denied the allegations in a statement published on Twitter on Oct. 28, claiming he was falsely accused. He has not been criminally charged.

In his lone season with the Hoosiers (2017), he carried the ball 143 times for 704 yards and six touchdowns, all team highs.