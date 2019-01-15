Hoosiers In The Pros: Jan. 8-15
Each week, TheHoosier.com checks in to see how former IU basketball and football standouts are doing in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.
NBA
• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- 17.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 35.7 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: Wins at the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks and a loss at the Boston Celtics.
• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- Has been inactive for the Rockets' last eight games (dating back to Dec. 31) due to right knee soreness. According to ABC13, he could return as soon as this week.
• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 6.3 points and 2.5 assists in 19.4 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: A loss at the Phoenix Suns and wins over the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers.
• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: Wins over the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets and a win at the Washington Wizards.
• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, Sacramento Kings -- Assigned to the Kings' G League affiliate in Stockton, Calif. on Dec. 19 and has been inactive for their last 13 games as a result.
• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- Out 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured right hand suffered against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 31. Zeller underwent the surgery on Jan. 3, according to a release from the Hornets.
• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A loss at the Golden State Warriors and losses to the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.
• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: A loss at the Philadelphia 76ers, a loss to the Toronto Raptors and wins over the 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.
*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.
NFL
• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Active Sudfeld but did not record any stats in a 20-14 loss at the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. Philadelphia's season is complete. Season Stats: 1 for 1 passing, 22 yards, one touchdown.
• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 459 total yards of offense in their 30-22 Divisional Round win over the fourth-seeded Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. The Rams advanced to face the top-seeded New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Sunday at 1:20 p.m. ET on FOX.
• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Aided the fifth-seeded Chargers in tallying 335 total yards of offense in a 41-28 loss at the second-seeded New England Patriots on Sunday. The Chargers' season is complete.
• Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Inactive in a 30-22 loss at the second-seeded Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The Cowboys' season is complete.
• Simmie Cobbs (2014-17): WR, New Orleans Saints -- Inactive for the Saints' 20-14 win over the Eagles after getting placed on injured reserve on Jan. 12 with a knee injury.
• Robert McCray (2014-17): LB, Kansas City Chiefs -- Inactive in the Chiefs' 31-13 Division round win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Kansas City will host New England in the AFC Championship game next Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.
*Note: Former IU wide receiver Shane Wynn is on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.
----
