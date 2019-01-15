Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 02:52:07 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: January 15 - What They're Saying About Nebraska

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tevnhhxvnjpw7ixulidn
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Basketball: Confidence Low Amid Three-Game Skid

Indiana Basketball Freshman Forward Jerome Hunter To Redshirt

From the Locker Room: Nebraska

Indiana Basketball Stat Pack: Nebraska 66, No. 25 IU 51

Instant Rewind: Nebraska 66, Indiana 51

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I think they just attacked us on the offensive end for them. I think they just -- they got to their spots, they were hitting shots, and we weren't doing anything to take them off. We just weren't tough throughout stretches of this game."
— Juwan Morgan after Indiana's loss to Nebraska

Headlines

Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall says spacing issues played a role in Indiana's loss to Nebraska. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Hoosiers' first home defeat of the season. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana isn't scaring anyone in the Big Ten and that has to change. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student writes that the Hoosiers lost because they were outplayed in every way. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student covers the third Hoosier from the men's soccer team selected in the MLS SuperDraft. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}