Hoosier Daily: January 15 - What They're Saying About Nebraska
Indiana Basketball: Confidence Low Amid Three-Game Skid
Indiana Basketball Freshman Forward Jerome Hunter To Redshirt
From the Locker Room: Nebraska
Indiana Basketball Stat Pack: Nebraska 66, No. 25 IU 51
Langford ➡️ Smith is an equation for success for @IndianaMBB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GaHYMZ0hbV— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 15, 2019
Well deserved on both accounts. #iubb #iufb https://t.co/gu4yMIXHYj— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) January 14, 2019
January 14, 1992: With Alan Henderson out with the flu, and Calbert Cheaney and Damon Bailey battling flu-like symptoms, the Hoosiers persevere over Ohio St. 91-83. Greg Graham & Damon Bailey lead the way with 25 points each while Eric Anderson adds 11. #iubb @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/08DrljgRTs— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) January 14, 2019
Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall says spacing issues played a role in Indiana's loss to Nebraska. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Hoosiers' first home defeat of the season. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana isn't scaring anyone in the Big Ten and that has to change. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student writes that the Hoosiers lost because they were outplayed in every way. -- Link
Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student covers the third Hoosier from the men's soccer team selected in the MLS SuperDraft. -- Link
