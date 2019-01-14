TheHoosier.com

Indiana forward Jerome Hunter said during a pregame radio interview with Don Fischer that he will be redshirting this year. The decision was confirmed by IU head coach Archie Miller in his postgame media session following the Hoosiers' 66-51 loss to Nebraska Monday night.

"Physically he's not able to play right now," Miller said. "It didn't matter about the time. It's all about his recovery, and it's about the process of moving forward for him. He's not able to play right now."

Hunter had been sidelined indefinitely since undergoing surgery Nov. 15 at the Cleveland Clinic to treat a lower body condition that first developed early in the semester. The program has not specified the injury beyond that, citing HIPPA laws.

The Pickerington, Ohio native was considered the No. 52 player nationally and No. 10 small forward nationally in the class of 2018 by Rivals.