Indiana couldn't overcome another slow start, losing their first home game of the year, 66-51, to Nebraska. They dropped to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten.

6:30 p.m. ET -- Devonte Green will start in place of Rob Phinisee, who is available to play in his second game since returning from a concussion. Romeo Langford, Justin Smith, Juwan Morgan, and Al Durham round out the Indiana starting five.

15:31 1H: Nebraska 9, Indiana 5 -- Nebraska is getting to the rim with ease to start the game. That's not going to be a formula that yields success for the Hoosiers. Even though Nebraska made their first 3-point attempt, that's the kind of shot Indiana wants them to take. On offense, The Hoosiers have started off ice cold, and that played a big role in the Cornhuskers' 9-0 run to start the game. Fortunately for Indiana, Morgan was able to hit a three to get on the board and gain some offensive momentum.

11:20 1H: Nebraska 18, Indiana 5 -- A monstrous block from Justin Smith on one possession was followed by another on the next out of the media timeout. His defensive value can't be understated. The Hoosier offense can't get anything going right now. There's not enough movement to generate looks and it's showing. They're allowing Nebraska to relax on that end of the floor. Almost every Hoosier on the floor looks lethargic.

7:40 1H: Nebraska 25, Indiana 9 -- Indiana has started to get better looks on offense, but they're still not falling that often. A pick and roll featuring Green and Morgan has worked well, but isn't resulting in points. Archie Miller has become more animated on the sideline, encouraging the Hoosiers to apply pressure on defense and push the pace on offense. However, lackadaisical passing is still an issue that's resulting in too many turnovers.

3:41 1H: Nebraska 26, Indiana 14 -- Plenty of players are getting open when they roll to the hoop, but the Indiana ball handler's are struggling to find them right now. The Hoosiers finally scored after they aggressively pushed the pace. Langford brought the ball up and hit Phinisee, who drove to the rack and finished through contact. Langford pushed the pace again not long after that possession, and finished a tough shot at the rim, that resulted in a three-point play.

Halftime: Nebraska 31, Indiana 22 -- Someway, somehow, this is a game again. Indiana continues to play tough defense and attack the rim on offense and it's getting them to the foul line. The tide in this game has turned, and the Hoosiers find themselves in a spot where a run to start the second half can tie the game back up for the first time since it was 0-0.

17:14 2H: Nebraska 35, Indiana 29 -- Indiana has cut the lead to six after a good first few minutes of the second half. Their aggression has continued on both ends, resulting in turnovers and fast break points. Phinisee's presence on the floor allows that level of aggression that Indiana was missing. Nebraska was forced to call a timeout after Indiana seized momentum and control of pace of the game.

11:47 2H: Nebraska 50, Indiana 38 -- A rough stretch for Indiana has the Nebraska lead back to 12. They're hitting open threes and getting foul calls that aren't helping the Hoosiers. The IU offense has gone cold again, but the defense has gone missing in this stretch. That's the end of the floor that will determine the outcome of this game. If the Hoosier defense can't string together some stops to spur a run, they're going to be in trouble.

7:27 2H: Nebraska 57, Indiana 46 -- Indiana is trying to grab the momentum again, but Nebraska keeps hitting shots that make it difficult. Langford and Morgan have already carried the load offensively, but they'll have to do it even more to help Indiana get back into this game. Langford needs to continue to attack the rim, and I wouldn't be surprised to see a lot of two-man game between him and Morgan.

3:23 2H: Nebraska 62, Indiana 49 -- Indiana is taking too long to get their offense going on each possession. They need to push the pace if they want to win. With that being said, Langford is doing a good job of drawing fouls. He and Morgan have been Indiana's only consistent sources of offense all year and that has been especially true in this game.

Final: Nebraska 66, Indiana 51 -- The Hoosiers once again couldn't overcome their slow start and lost their third game in a row. Langford and Morgan were once again the only reliable offensive players on the team. This is a tough loss for Indiana in what was always going to be a very tough stretch of games.

