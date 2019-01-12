Hoosier Daily: January 12 - What They're Saying About Maryland
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Instant Rewind: Maryland 78, Indiana 75
Recruiting Podcast: Corey Evans on Indiana Commits and Targets
From the Locker Room: Maryland
Tweets of the Day
Archie Miller, on postgame radio, cites Justin Smith's foul trouble as a major factor in tonight's loss at Maryland. #iubb— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) January 12, 2019
Noteworthy in the plus-minus category:— IndianaHQ (@IndianaHQ) January 12, 2019
Justin Smith at +22
Evan Fitzner at -25#iubb
Victor Oladipo is NOT messing around. 😤 pic.twitter.com/wshtJD9gfI— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 12, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosiers wasted their hot start in their game against Maryland. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps how Indiana lost their second Big Ten game of the season. -- Link
Video: Miller explains how the Hoosiers disappeared in the second half of their game against Maryland. -- Link
Seth Tow of Inside the Hall writes about what went wrong for Indiana in their loss to the Terrapins. -- Link
Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student covers the drafting of two Indiana soccer players in the MLS SuperDraft. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.