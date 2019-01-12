Ticker
Hoosier Daily: January 12 - What They're Saying About Maryland

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Quote of the Day

"We just couldn't get it done on the glass tonight. Eighteen second shots, that's going to get you beat...That was the difference in the game."
— Archie Miller on Indiana's rebounding against Maryland

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosiers wasted their hot start in their game against Maryland. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps how Indiana lost their second Big Ten game of the season. -- Link

Video: Miller explains how the Hoosiers disappeared in the second half of their game against Maryland. -- Link

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall writes about what went wrong for Indiana in their loss to the Terrapins. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student covers the drafting of two Indiana soccer players in the MLS SuperDraft. -- Link

