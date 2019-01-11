TheHoosier.com

From the Locker Room: Maryland
Following IU's 78-75 loss to Maryland, IU head coach Archie Miller and guards Romeo Langford and Devonte Green met with the media to review the game.
Videos of their comments are embedded below, as well as videos of Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon, Bruno Fernando, Anthony Cowan, and Eric Ayala.
Indiana Videos: Archie Miller, Romeo Langford, Devonte Green
Maryland Video: Mark Turgeon, Bruno Fernando, Anthony Cowan, Eric Ayala
