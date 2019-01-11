Recruiting Podcast: Corey Evans on Indiana Commits and Targets
Host Jon Sauber is joined by Rivals national basketball analyst Corey Evans for Evans' thoughts on the players Indiana is targeting in 2019, 2020, and 2021, as well as his thoughts on current Indiana commits Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armaan Franklin.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
