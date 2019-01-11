Hoosier Daily: January 11
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
From the Locker Room: Previewing Maryland and Nebraska
Romeo Langford Lands On Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List
Indiana Basketball News & Views: Injuries, Maryland, Morgan's Minutes
Tweets of the Day
Archie Miller said Rob Phinisee is not in position to play tomorrow night at Maryland.— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) January 10, 2019
"He's continuing to, I guess, further along some of the stuff he's doing on a daily basis. He hasn't had any setbacks."
However, has not been cleared to do anything full contact. #iubb
.@juwanmorgan has had his share of memorable moments vs. Maryland... ⏪🎥— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 10, 2019
(That pass from @n_zeis2 though 👀)#IUBB pic.twitter.com/yiCiKytt9u
IU Coach Branch McCracken gives an earful to Don Schlundt, Dick White, and Bobby Leonard during the Minnesota game, January 10, 1953. Two late Burke Scott field goals lift the Hoosiers to a 66-63 win. Note the elevated floor in the “Old” Fieldhouse. #iubb @IndianaMBB @IUBArchives pic.twitter.com/05Y5dqffFq— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) January 10, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's loss to Ohio State. -- Link
Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana's men's basketball team is still searching for a third scorer. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains how Justin Smith is earning Archie Miller's trust. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall recaps Indiana's current injury situation. -- Link
Podcast: Seth Tow and Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall discuss Indiana's upcoming matchup with Maryland. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.