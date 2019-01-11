Ticker
Hoosier Daily: January 11

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Seen on The Hoosier

From the Locker Room: Previewing Maryland and Nebraska

Romeo Langford Lands On Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Indiana Basketball News & Views: Injuries, Maryland, Morgan's Minutes

Staff Predictions: No. 22 Indiana At Maryland

Quote of the Day

"We've got our hands full (Friday) night. We're going to have to be a lot better on both ends of the floor than we were on Sunday, and expect it obviously to be a very, very hard game. For us, hopefully we continue to battle and get better here as January goes."
— Archie Miller on Indiana's matchup with Maryland

Headlines

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's loss to Ohio State. -- Link

Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana's men's basketball team is still searching for a third scorer. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains how Justin Smith is earning Archie Miller's trust. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall recaps Indiana's current injury situation. -- Link

Podcast: Seth Tow and Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall discuss Indiana's upcoming matchup with Maryland. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}