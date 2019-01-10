Ticker
Romeo Langford Lands On Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford was one of 25 players to land on the Wooden Award's midseason watch list, announced by the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Wednesday night.

"Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award is the most prestigious individual honor in college basketball," the award's website said. "It is bestowed upon the nation’s best basketball player at an NCAA Division I university who has proven to his or her university that he or she meets or exceeds the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA."

Langford was one of seven Big Ten selections, which lead all conferences represented on the watch list. The New Albany, Ind., native is averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the field in 33.1 minutes per game.

Here is the complete Wooden Award Midseason Top 25:

John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List
Player School Position

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Virginia Tech

G

RJ Barrett

Duke

F

Ignas Brazdeikis

Michigan

F

Jordan Caroline

Nevada

G/F

Jarrett Culver

Texas Tech

G

Mike Daum

South Dakota State

F

Carsen Edwards

Purdue

G

Rui Hachimura

Gonzaga

F

Ethan Happ

Wisconsin

F

Markus Howard

Marquette

G

De'Andre Hunter

Virginia

G

Keldon Johnson

Kentucky

G

Romeo Langford

Indiana

G

Dedric Lawson

Kansas

F

Caleb Martin

Nevada

F

Luke Maye

North Carolina

F

Ja Morant

Murray State

G

Jordan Murphy

Minnesota

F

James Palmer Jr.

Nebraska

G

Shamorie Ponds

St. John's

G

Myles Powell

Seton Hall

G

Admiral Schofield

Tennessee

G

Grant Williams

Tennessee

F

Zion Williamson

Duke

F

Cassius Winston

Michigan State

G

