TheHoosier.com

Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford was one of 25 players to land on the Wooden Award's midseason watch list, announced by the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Wednesday night.

"Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award is the most prestigious individual honor in college basketball," the award's website said. "It is bestowed upon the nation’s best basketball player at an NCAA Division I university who has proven to his or her university that he or she meets or exceeds the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA."

Langford was one of seven Big Ten selections, which lead all conferences represented on the watch list. The New Albany, Ind., native is averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the field in 33.1 minutes per game.

Here is the complete Wooden Award Midseason Top 25: