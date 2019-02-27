Hoosier Daily: February 27
Seen on The Hoosier
From the Locker Room: Wisconsin
Instant Rewind (2OT): Indiana 75, No. 19 Wisconsin 73
Indiana Basketball Commit and Target Roundup: February 26
Hoosiers In The Pros: Feb. 19-25
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Stat Pack: IU 75, Wisconsin 73 (2OT)
Tweets of the Day
There are now 13 teams with at least 6 Quadrant 1 wins and no Quadrant 3 or Quadrant 4 losses:— Kerry Miller (@kerrancejames) February 27, 2019
12 of them (UVA, Duke, UK, KU, MSU, UNC, Michigan, Wisconsin, Marquette, MD, Miss St. and Kansas St.) are VERY comfortably in the field.
And then there's Indiana....
ROMEO THE HERO!@IndianaMBB UPSETS No. 19 Wisconsin on Romeo Langford’s game-winning layup in 2OT! pic.twitter.com/DiFeYu9Dfm— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 27, 2019
Langford on the game winner: "Finally, I hit one. The past two times I had it in my hands at the end of the game it didn’t come out as we planned. I just learned from my mistakes." #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 27, 2019
Quote of the Day
Video of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains how Romeo Langford redeemed himself Tuesday night in IU's win over Wisconsin. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana's double overtime win over the Badgers. -- Link
Video: Miller is joined by The Hoosier Network's Teddy Bailey and Eddie Cotton to discuss the 75-73 win on Tuesday night. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall gives his thoughts on the win over Wisconsin that brought the Hoosier men's basketball team's record back to .500. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student examines Race Thompson's role in the Hoosiers' victory over Wisconsin. -- Link
Jeff Potrykus of The Journal Sentinel recaps the game from Wisconsin's perspective. -- Link
John Veldhuis of BadgerBlitz.com does a stat pack from the Badgers' point of view. ($) -- Link
----
