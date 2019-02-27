Ticker
Hoosier Daily: February 27

From the Locker Room: Wisconsin

Instant Rewind (2OT): Indiana 75, No. 19 Wisconsin 73

Indiana Basketball Commit and Target Roundup: February 26

Hoosiers In The Pros: Feb. 19-25

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Stat Pack: IU 75, Wisconsin 73 (2OT)

Quote of the Day

"We don't want to go out on a bad note...we could have (done) that. But we stayed together and we're going to keep fighting."
— Rob Phinisee

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains how Romeo Langford redeemed himself Tuesday night in IU's win over Wisconsin. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana's double overtime win over the Badgers. -- Link

Video: Miller is joined by The Hoosier Network's Teddy Bailey and Eddie Cotton to discuss the 75-73 win on Tuesday night. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall gives his thoughts on the win over Wisconsin that brought the Hoosier men's basketball team's record back to .500. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student examines Race Thompson's role in the Hoosiers' victory over Wisconsin. -- Link

Jeff Potrykus of The Journal Sentinel recaps the game from Wisconsin's perspective. -- Link

John Veldhuis of BadgerBlitz.com does a stat pack from the Badgers' point of view. ($) -- Link

