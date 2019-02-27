There are now 13 teams with at least 6 Quadrant 1 wins and no Quadrant 3 or Quadrant 4 losses: 12 of them (UVA, Duke, UK, KU, MSU, UNC, Michigan, Wisconsin, Marquette, MD, Miss St. and Kansas St.) are VERY comfortably in the field. And then there's Indiana....

ROMEO THE HERO! @IndianaMBB UPSETS No. 19 Wisconsin on Romeo Langford’s game-winning layup in 2OT! pic.twitter.com/DiFeYu9Dfm

Langford on the game winner: "Finally, I hit one. The past two times I had it in my hands at the end of the game it didn’t come out as we planned. I just learned from my mistakes." #iubb

"We don't want to go out on a bad note...we could have (done) that. But we stayed together and we're going to keep fighting."

