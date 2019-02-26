BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Romeo Langford's layup with 0.7 seconds left in double overtime lifted IU to a 75-73 win over No. 19 Wisconsin Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

8:38 p.m. ET -- Indiana head coach Archie Miller reinserts Justin Smith into the starting lineup. Live stats initially showed De'Ron Davis, who particpated in pregame warmups, staring alongside Juwan Morgan, but Davis is not on the IU bench. So it will be Morgan, Smith, Rob Phinisee, Al Durham Jr. and Romeo Langford.

15:53 1H: Indiana 7, Wisconsin 6 -- A good start for the Hoosiers offensively despite a late lineup change. Per longtime voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer, Davis was stealing with stomach issues and getting sick in the locker room. However, Davis did rejoin IU's huddle during the first media timeout. Morgan already has his first personal foul on a 50/50 charge call just before the timeout. Durham got things going early for the Hoosiers by burying a 3-pointer on their first possession and hasn't shown much hesitation to shoot, which is a good sign.

12:21 1H: Indiana 12, Wisconsin 12 -- Durham continues to shoot with confidence, knocking down his second triple to account for half of the Hoosiers' points. In another positive development. Davis appears set to check in out of the timeout.

7:07 1H: Wisconsin 19, Indiana 18 -- Davis exited quickly after picking up his first foul, and it's unclear whether it has to do with managing his illness or avoiding foul trouble in case IU needs him down the stretch to defend Wisconsin's Ethan Happ. Smith's shoe appeared to break, and Race Thompson stepped in for him and gave Indiana some nice minutes defensively against Happ. The Hoosiers have six turnovers so far while Wisconsin has zero, yet only trails by one.

3:32 1H: Wisconsin 25, Indiana 25 -- The threes are falling for Indiana to the tune of 4 of 10 from beyond the arc, and it also has an 18-14 advantage on the offensive glass despite Davis playing just one minute so far this half. Langford is having trouble containing Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson, who is physically imposing his will and using a variety of moves to score at or near the basket, so that's an adjustment that will have to be made.

HALFTIME: Indiana 33, Wisconsin 29 -- Indiana's lead could've been slightly larger if not for an ugly sequence which included failing to collect a loose ball and committing a foul which led to a 1-and-1 from the line for Wisconsin, then failing to box out on the ensuing missed free throw and allowing a second-chance bucket. Smith on the following offensive possession collected the offensive rebound but got his layup blocked. All in all, though, IU has to be pretty pleased with where this game stands after the first 20 minutes.

15:48 2H: Indiana 41, Wisconsin 33 -- Hoosiers are doing an excellent job of dictating the pace of this game and pushing the tempo to start the second half. After a tough finish to the first half, Smith overall has had a nice start to the second half, including converting a fast-break lob from Phinisee to put IU up 10 prior to an answer by Happ.

10:39 2H: Indiana 49, Wisconsin 42 -- The Badgers mount an 8-2 run after IU head coach Archie Miller subs out Langford for redshirt senior guard Zach McRoberts. With Devonte Green, Durham, Thompson, and Davis on the floor, it's a decent defensive lineup but certainly not the most productive one. I would make a lineup change during the timeout if I were Indiana.

7:39 2H: Wisconsin 51, Indiana 50 -- Indiana's momentum has evaporated largely due to that lineup change between the first and second media timeouts. The Hoosiers haven't scored a field goal in nearly four minutes, while the Badgers are on a 14-3 run going back to the 12:27 mark of the second half.

3:51 2H: Indiana 57, Wisconsin 56 -- Back and forth we go. A critical Flagrant 1 call after further review by the officiating crew leads to a pair of Langford free throws that the game at 54. Davis makes 1 of 2 free throws, Iverson makes a layup, Smith makes a layup, and here we are. Buckle up.

1:09 2H: Wisconsin 60, Indiana 60 -- Quick 30-second timeout called by the Badgers with six seconds left on the shot clock. Hard to tell if Iverson missed it so bad it hit the monitor or if Langford got a piece of it. Still Wisconsin's ball out of the break.

0:30 2H: Wisconsin 60, Indiana 60 -- A huge steal by Davis after Langford's jumper is short on the previous offensive possession. Indiana calls timeout with 30.8 seconds left, six-second difference between shot clock and game clock.

0:05 2H: Wisconsin 62, Indiana 62 -- Phinisee gets the tough layup to fall, but Trice answers with two free throws with the other end. Indiana calls timeout with 5.3 seconds left.

Phinisee's long 3 at the buzzer is off. We're headed to overtime.

END OF REGULATION: Wisconsin 62, Indiana 62.

0:51 OT: Indiana 66, Wisconsin 65 -- Both teams not shooting the ball great from the free throw line in the extra period. Phinisee splits a pair to give IU a 1-point lead. Prior to the 30-second timeout by Wisconsin, Durham's jumper from the free throw line came up empty.

0:13 OT: Wisconsin 68, Indiana 68 -- Langford uses the high ball screen from Davis to get to the basket and give Indiana a 3-point lead with a layup, but Trice responds with a 3-pointer. Timeout Wisconsin, 13.6 seconds left in OT, tied at 68.

0:02 OT: Wisconsin 68, Indiana 68 -- Officials review whether the ball was off Langford or Iverson near the sideline opposite Indiana's bench. Review confirms the original call, it's Indiana ball with 2.2 seconds left.

Poor execution on the inbounds forces a heave from Durham between the 3-point line and midcourt which doesn't touch the rim. We're headed to double overtime.

END 1OT: Wisconsin 68, Indiana 68.

Iverson misses at the rim, Indiana breaks the press with Langford finding Davis for the bucket and the foul.

Assembly Hall erupts.

However, Davis misses the free throw, then Green fouls Trice on a 3-point attempt at the other end.

Indiana leads Wisconsin 73-70 with 7.5 seconds left in Double-OT.

Officials put 9.6 seconds on the clock. Trice makes his first two, then IU calls timeout.

Trice hits his third free throw. Timeout Wisconsin.

Tied at 73 with 9.6 seconds left.

Langford takes the ball the length of the floor and gives Indiana the lead 75-73 with a right-handed layup off the glass with 0.7 seconds left.

Wisconsin botches in the inbounds pass. Indiana survives.

FINAL (2OT): Indiana 75, No. 19 Wisconsin 73.

