• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 4.0 points and 1.7 assists in 14.7 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: Losses at the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves and a win at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 18.3 points per game on 37.8 percent shooting from the floor and 36.4 percent shooting from 3-point range in 34.8 minutes per game across three contests: A loss at the Los Angeles Lakers, a win at the Golden State Warriors and a win at the Atlanta Hawks. Gordon started against the Lakers and Warriors and came off the bench against the Hawks.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game across two contests: A win over the San Antonio Spurs and a loss to the Orlando Magic. Anunoby came off the bench against the Spurs but got the start against the Magic.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per game starting at center across three contests: a win over the Washington Wizards, a loss to the Brooklyn Nets and a loss to the Golden State Warriors. He had a season- and career-high 28 points along with 9 rebounds against the Warriors.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game across two contests: A loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and a win over the San Antonio Spurs. Vonleh came off the bench against the Timberwolves and got the start against the Spurs.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 12.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game across two contests: a loss at the Charlotte Hornets and a loss at the Indiana Pacers. Bryant posted a double-double of 23 points and 12 boards coming off the bench against the Pacers and got the start against the Hornets.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.

*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.