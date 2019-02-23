Hoosier Daily: February 23
Seen on The Hoosier
Instant Rewind: Iowa 76, Indiana 70
Indiana Basketball Stat Pack: No. 21 Iowa 76, Indiana 70 (OT)
Tweets of the Day
Jordan Bohannon is becoming a cult hero in Iowa City and Indiana is experiencing as frustrating a season as one can remember. Hoosiers have now lost 12 of 13. #iubb— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 23, 2019
Is this team cursed? Maybe this team is cursed. #iubb— Ryan Corazza (@ryancorazza) February 23, 2019
Final from Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/lNUU8aAExT— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 23, 2019
Video of the Day
JUSTIN SMITH BRINGS DOWN THE HOUSE 🤫😬— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 23, 2019
And @IndianaMBB is off to a fast start in Iowa City: pic.twitter.com/4qcjmXhJ79
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana's overtime loss to Iowa in Iowa City. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says the profane chants directed at Purdue's Matt Haarms should be a wake-up call for IU. -- Link
Krajisnik also recaps Teri Moren's 100th win as head coach of the Indiana women's basketball team. -- Link
Jacob Toppen of the Indiana Daily Student profiles the evolution of IU water polo's Emily Powell. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star breaks down the Hoosiers' Friday night loss to Iowa. -- Link
