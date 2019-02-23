Jordan Bohannon is becoming a cult hero in Iowa City and Indiana is experiencing as frustrating a season as one can remember. Hoosiers have now lost 12 of 13. #iubb

Is this team cursed? Maybe this team is cursed. #iubb

JUSTIN SMITH BRINGS DOWN THE HOUSE 🤫😬 And @IndianaMBB is off to a fast start in Iowa City: pic.twitter.com/4qcjmXhJ79

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana's overtime loss to Iowa in Iowa City. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says the profane chants directed at Purdue's Matt Haarms should be a wake-up call for IU. -- Link

Krajisnik also recaps Teri Moren's 100th win as head coach of the Indiana women's basketball team. -- Link

Jacob Toppen of the Indiana Daily Student profiles the evolution of IU water polo's Emily Powell. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star breaks down the Hoosiers' Friday night loss to Iowa. -- Link



