Indiana dropped another game, losing to Iowa on the road, 76-70. They dropped to 13-14 overall and 4-12 in the Big Ten.

7:44 p.m. CT -- Indiana head coach Archie Miller will go with the same starting five he used against Purdue. Rob Phinisee will start along with De'Ron Davis, Al Durham, Romeo Langford, and Juwan Morgan.

15:20 1H: Indiana 10, Iowa 5 -- Indiana's first possession begins with a pick and roll that nets the Hoosiers an and-one for Davis, off a pass from Phinisee. Phinisee drills a three on the next possession and the Hoosiers offense suddenly looks good. The Hawkeyes are using a press to try and force Indiana into making some mistakes, but the Hoosiers are doing a good job of staying calm and breaking it with ease. Phinisee and Davis have all 10 of Indiana's points.

11:53 1H: Indiana 15, Iowa 10 -- Indiana's offense stagnated for a few minutes, but Iowa is struggling to make shots right now, which is allowing the Hoosiers to keep their lead. The Hawkeyes have gone back to the 2-3 zone that gave Indiana trouble when they played at Assembly Hall earlier this season. It will be interesting to see how the Hoosiers adjust after struggling the last time they saw it.

7:55 1H: Iowa 17, Indiana 15 -- Just like in the last matchup between these two teams, Indiana hasn't found any openings against the zone. The Hoosiers have to get the ball to Juwan Morgan in the high post and let him find openings. He's arguably the best passer on the team and is their best bet to beat the Hawkeye defense. Iowa applied a full-court press as well, and it will be interesting to see how long they stick with it.

3:53 1H: Indiana 22, Iowa 21 -- Evan Fitzner has come in and hit two buckets to stop the Indiana cold spell offensively. He's getting the ball in the high post and taking open mid-range jumpers when the Hawkeyes don't collapse on him. He and Race Thompson have given the Indiana offense a nice boost. Thompson has been active on the glass for the Hoosiers.

Halftime: Indiana 28, Iowa 28 -- Indiana has done a good job of adjusting to the Iowa zone, something that couldn't be said about the last matchup between these two. They're getting bailed out with some fouls, but the Hoosiers are still getting the ball into the right spots offensively and putting themselves in a position to score.

15:40 2H: Indiana 41, Iowa 36 -- Indiana has come out and earned itself a lead to open the second half. The Hoosiers are going to Langford and Morgan on offense and it's paying off after the duo was held to five points in the first half. Fitzner continues to play well, with nine total points in this one, his highest output since he scored 12 against Duke.

11:20 2H: Indiana 49, Iowa 45 -- The Hoosiers held onto the lead they've created thanks to good defense and timely shooting. They're playing like the team that defeated Butler, Louisville, and Northwestern in December. That's the best version of Indiana and the version that has to take the floor for the Hoosiers to win games.

7:51 2H: Indiana 55, Iowa 54 -- The Hoosiers are only shooting 25 percent from deep, but two of their five makes have come since the last media timeout to stall potential Iowa runs and quiet the crowd. While their shooting hasn't been good, they continue make shots when they need them most. That could boost IU's confidence going forward.

3:32 2H: Indiana 59, Iowa 56 -- Phinisee has been impressive defensively, sticking with Jordan Bohannon off the ball. Bohannon runs through a lot of screens to get open and Phinisee has stayed on his hip to prevent the Iowa junior from getting good looks off the catch. He's been one of IU's best players on the floor for most of the game, and he'll have to keep that up to win this one.

End of regulation: Indiana 63, Iowa 63 -- Jordan Bohannon hit a miraculous three to extend the game into overtime. Indiana had a chance to win it but Romeo Langford couldn't hit a step-back three at the buzzer.

Final: Iowa 76, Indiana 70 -- Juwan Morgan hit two big free throws, but Jordan Bohannon continued to be a thorn in Indiana's side. He hit a 3-pointer to give Iowa a three-point lead. Indiana responded by going to De'Ron Davis, who was fouled and converted on an and-one opportunity. However, Bohannon went down the floor and drilled another difficult shot from beyond the arc to get the Iowa lead back to three. That was the final blow, as the Hoosiers couldn't close the gap after that point.