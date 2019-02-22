From the Locker Room: Iowa
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, and players De'Ron Davis and Rob Phinisee met with the media following the Hoosiers' 76-70 loss to Iowa Friday evening.
Watch their full postgame comments, as well as Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, in the embedded video players below.
Indiana Video: Miller
Indiana Video: Davis and Phinisee
Indiana Transcript: Miller
On the team's offensive effort:
"We did enough offensively to win the game. Going 12-for-23 from the free throw line on the road is going to get you. I'm proud of our guys, and we continue to play at a very high level in terms of our effort. I feel bad for our guys. We just came up short."
On the play of Jordan Bohannon:
"Give Jordan Bohannon credit. He is having an incredibly clutch year. It's impressive to see. I thought our defense on him was great. Once a guy like that makes a three, you're at his mercy. His range is great. He earned most of his threes."
On the team's defensive effort:
"I thought we took the perimeter away at the beginning of the game. I thought our on-ball defense tonight was just as good, if not, even better than it was Tuesday. Our guards are doing a pretty good job of staying under guys and making things hard."
Iowa head coach Frank McCaffery
