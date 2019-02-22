Watch their full postgame comments, as well as Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, in the embedded video players below.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller, and players De'Ron Davis and Rob Phinisee met with the media following the Hoosiers' 76-70 loss to Iowa Friday evening.

On the team's offensive effort:

"We did enough offensively to win the game. Going 12-for-23 from the free throw line on the road is going to get you. I'm proud of our guys, and we continue to play at a very high level in terms of our effort. I feel bad for our guys. We just came up short."

On the play of Jordan Bohannon:

"Give Jordan Bohannon credit. He is having an incredibly clutch year. It's impressive to see. I thought our defense on him was great. Once a guy like that makes a three, you're at his mercy. His range is great. He earned most of his threes."

On the team's defensive effort:

"I thought we took the perimeter away at the beginning of the game. I thought our on-ball defense tonight was just as good, if not, even better than it was Tuesday. Our guards are doing a pretty good job of staying under guys and making things hard."