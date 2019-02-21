Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-21 05:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: February 21

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

2021 Top 25 Guard Khristian Lander Improving From Deep

Efficiency Breakdown: Purdue 48, Indiana 46

From The Locker Room: Indiana Football Winter Workouts Update

Indiana Basketball Commit and Target Roundup: February 20

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Podcast: Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander of CBS Sports open their podcast with a discussion about the Indiana men's basketball teaml. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall writes five takeaways from Indiana's 48-46 loss to Purdue. -- Link

Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall says Indiana finally showed up, but still couldn't close against Purdue. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's basketball team will try to maintain the effort level they displayed against Purdue. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik gives three things to know about the Indiana women's basketball team's upcoming matchup with No. 10 Iowa. -- Link

----

