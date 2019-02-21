Hoosier Daily: February 21
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
2021 Top 25 Guard Khristian Lander Improving From Deep
Efficiency Breakdown: Purdue 48, Indiana 46
From The Locker Room: Indiana Football Winter Workouts Update
Tweets of the Day
Here is the email that IU AD Fred Glass sent to student ticket holders. #iubb— Teddy Bailey (@ByTeddyBailey) February 20, 2019
“Knock off the profane chants.” pic.twitter.com/K1Haes7WuG
Romeo Langford at 8 here #iubb https://t.co/NInEoMh1JD— Seth Tow (@SethTow) February 20, 2019
Interesting stat from last night: the last time both Indiana and Purdue failed to score 50 points in a matchup was the January 21, 1950 game in West Lafayette, a 49-39 Hoosier victory. #iubb— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) February 20, 2019
Video of the Day
The scouts were spot-on when evaluating @TheofficialEG10's next-level talent.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 20, 2019
The @IndianaMBB one-and-done has played a decade in the League and currently hoops for the @HoustonRockets. 🚀
BTN x @ZipRecruiter pic.twitter.com/q2YFPdM4jz
Headlines
Podcast: Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander of CBS Sports open their podcast with a discussion about the Indiana men's basketball teaml. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall writes five takeaways from Indiana's 48-46 loss to Purdue. -- Link
Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall says Indiana finally showed up, but still couldn't close against Purdue. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's basketball team will try to maintain the effort level they displayed against Purdue. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik gives three things to know about the Indiana women's basketball team's upcoming matchup with No. 10 Iowa. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.