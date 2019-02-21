Here is the email that IU AD Fred Glass sent to student ticket holders. #iubb “Knock off the profane chants.” pic.twitter.com/K1Haes7WuG

Interesting stat from last night: the last time both Indiana and Purdue failed to score 50 points in a matchup was the January 21, 1950 game in West Lafayette, a 49-39 Hoosier victory. #iubb

The scouts were spot-on when evaluating @TheofficialEG10 's next-level talent. The @IndianaMBB one-and-done has played a decade in the League and currently hoops for the @HoustonRockets . 🚀 BTN x @ZipRecruiter pic.twitter.com/q2YFPdM4jz

Podcast: Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander of CBS Sports open their podcast with a discussion about the Indiana men's basketball teaml. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall writes five takeaways from Indiana's 48-46 loss to Purdue. -- Link

Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall says Indiana finally showed up, but still couldn't close against Purdue. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's basketball team will try to maintain the effort level they displayed against Purdue. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik gives three things to know about the Indiana women's basketball team's upcoming matchup with No. 10 Iowa. -- Link