2021 Top 25 Guard Khristian Lander Improving From Deep
Khristian Lander entered his junior year with the goal of improving his shooting and winning his high school's sectional.
The guard from Evansville (Ind.) F.J. Reitz has already done the former, and has helped put his team in a position to accomplish the latter.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news