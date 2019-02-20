You said when you came it, it wasn't where it needed to be at all. Do you feel like, a year later, the foundation, the base you guys are starting from is a lot better?

Yeah, I do. Sit here a year ago, I'm not going to lie to you, I had some concerns about where we were at and how far we had to go and the timeframe we had to do it in, so you felt like you were kind of trying to rush things. There was a sense of urgency certainly today to try to do things. But when you look at, conceptually, overall, the numbers and the data we track over time, we're in a much better position today than we were a year ago standing here. And that should be the case after being a year in the program.

We tell our guys all the time, we had some dramatic increases last year, and we tell our guys and our coaches, we should never have to have those dramatic increases ever again if you're doing the things you're supposed to do year-round and the way you train guys. We feel good about where we're at right now. Never going to feel great about anything, but we feel like we're headed in the right direction. Feel good about the work ethic, for sure.

Anything stuck out to you about the early enrollees so far?

I mean, I like them all. They're all good kids. They've all adapted well. I think all of them have come in here with the right mindset. I lived in a world down when I was down in another place in Florida where you can get egos and that kind of thing. None of those guys have that coming in. They're all good kids. They really mesh well with the team. Their work ethic has been great. We've got some good athletes in that group. We've got some guys that can bend, some athletic guys, some explosive guys and that's what you want to fill your roster with. They're fun to work with. You can't wait to get your hands on them.

You wish they all could come early, but that's not the case. Can't wait for the rest of them to get here in the summer. There's 14 guys that played a lot of snaps last year and we only had two months to get ready for a Big Ten season. It's just that, you can't wait to work with those guys but the guys that are here have done a great job.

What have you seen working with Sampson again?

Sampson's an awesome kid. I've probably known Sampson since he was in the fourth grade, the fifth grade, somewhere around there. Coached both of his brothers. He's exactly what I knew we were getting. The thing with Sampson, when he comes in, when he enters the weight room or comes in and talks to me, he has a focused look in his eyes and it never changes since he wants to be great. He has an expectation about he wants this sport to do for him and I share that. Me and him have talked a lot about that.

The way he approaches the day-to-day operation of what you have to do, is how you operate in this conference, is how you operate in how you win, it's what you need to filtrate through a roster. I've been around that. I know what that's like. It's what has to be filled within the roster. It's not just him, there's more guys, but you asked about him specifically. I love the dude. Got a chance through the whole process, me and him had a lot of really good conversations and he ended up where he needed to end up. He came to the right place because he knew we were going to take care of him. He trusted us.

We got the chance to talk to Bryant Fitzgerald, Ande Brown and Donavan Hale earlier. What have you seen out of those three specifically from winter workouts?

Andre is a completely different kid from when I came here a year ago. A complete 180. Andre's unbelievable. His work ethic, the way he approaches his business on the day to day. He's the first dude in the building when we have our 6am runs. He's in there at 5:10, 5:15. He's the first guy in the indoor, ready to roll. He's the first guy in for his lift group. he's ready to go. He attacks the weight room. His strength and power numbers are off the chart when you talk about a cornerback and the things that it should be. We don't worry too much about pounds. Power is our thing, but Andre just squatted a 540 in part of a workout on Monday. You don't typically see that in a corner. It's not like we were maxing out. It was part of his workout. Couldn't be more impressed with Andre and the way he's approached it.

Fitz is another kid I've known for a long time. Love the kid. So happy I got the chance to come back down here and work with him because I had so much fun doing it before. He's an explosive athlete, who's very coachable. You can coach Fitz and he's a very coachable kid. You can push him, you can challenge him. I know him really well, so I know how to challenge him. He responds to it. But he's another kid that has the exact right mindset, what you need to go win in this conference year after year after year. The way you approach things, the way you (set) expectations and everything. he expects himself to do big things, and he's going to because he's blessed genetically.

Has Fitzgerald always been that way?

He's always been a very outgoing (person). He's a kid that everyone's always gravitated toward because his personality is such a bright personality that people want to be around. He's never been negative anytime I've ever known him, which is why he's great to be in the room. He's great energy to be in the room, the way he trains. Fitz has always worked hard. He's always been a great athlete. I remember when I first saw the kid, I knew he was big time. I knew when he was 13, 14 years old that he was going to be big time. It's crazy that we both ended up back here, where I started, to do this. That's one of the many reasons I was happy to be back down here.

What are your thoughts on the quarterback room?

Very competitive. All three of them are very competitive. All three of them expect to go out and get the football and go move the ball and go score, which I love. All three have a championship, winning mindframe right now. I love the way all three of them are attacking.

Mike, if you watch him in the weight room right now, you would never know he did anything. Mike's in a good place. Mike's, athletically, very gifted.

Obviously, just getting to know Jack. Jack's a very competitive, hard-working kid. In a lot of ways, he reminds me of Peyton with his work ethic and his mindset the way he locked in from the day to day.

Then Peyton's Peyton. Peyton walks in and he's the hardest worker in the room every room he steps into. Peyton is a worker. He's a great representation of how you should go about your business on a day to day basis, which is ... I keep going back to that, but you need to fill your roster with that. That has to be the expectation. It can't be filled with people just taking space who are here to be here. It's gotta be guys that want to go do something and go change whatever the perception is.

Where is Penix at physically and what's the recovery process been like for him?

This is the first time Mike's ever really been hurt, so it was tough emotionally for him. There was some of that - you wear a lot of hats in this position, so there's a lot of conversations that have to take place when bad things like that happen. But he was able to be mentally tough and push through it. Got the procedure done. Mike's in really good place. He's ahead of where I thought he'd be right now. You go in there and watch him work out right now, you'd never know anything's wrong with him. Feel good about him.

I think he's grown a lot through this process, to be honest with you. It's the first time he's really been thrown into big-time adversity from a physical standpoint, and he's grown from it. It's made him tougher, it's made him mentally tougher. I think it's made him a better leader as well. Because sometimes you get zapped out of that, when you get hurt and you get shelved like that, you get pulled back from the team a little bit and you miss that. You get back in there and you've got that energy, and you want to get back around them, he's been a lot more vocal. Obviously Mike came here as an early enrollee, so he's not going to come in vocal, but he's a lot more vocal now than he was even in the summer last year, so feel good about that too.

Anything you tweaked/changed for this offseason program compared to last year?

Absolutely. No question. Me and (Dr. Matt Rhea) talk about that all the time. If we ever have two offseason programs that look the same, we're not doing our job. You've got to go evaluate the season. We watch a lot of football film, believe it or not.

The biggest thing, to answer that question, is this. The number one thing we saw holistically, over the whole course of the year, is in terms of acceleration. We have an acceleration need. Acceleration really is football. You can view the statistics, anywhere from 70-75 percent of the game is played in a 20-yard box. It's played in a 20-yard box. We talk about some of these top seeds and how fast guys are and this and that, and that's great. But if they spend 75 percent of the game and never even get to that top speed because they're not running far enough, acceleration's a big deal.

I know Doc's put some of this out, we have technology where we can measure 5-yard increments, 10-yard increments, 15-yard increments and 20-yard increments. Our focus speed-wise this offseason has been the 20-yard increment. Not to say we haven't ran farther than that, because we have. But when we test our guys, I want to know in five yards, how much power they're putting out per leg and how many meters per second they're moving from a speed perspective, and then 10 yards, and then 15 yards and then 20 yards.

So our guys, they're ranked by position after 5 yards, after 10 yards, after 15, after 20 and I'm telling you it's not the same. You have guys, it takes them longer to get up to top speed. They can get up to top speed if you give them far enough to go and they'll throw a nice number up there, but in reality, on the football field it takes them too long to get up there so you've got to fix that. There are specific things you can do to fix that and we are doing them. We've put those in and we've been heavily involved.

That was the number one thing that we came out. When we sat down in December, me and Doc said we've got to fix acceleration. To answer your question, that was the biggest thing.