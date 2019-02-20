Ticker
Hoosier Daily: February 19 - What They're Saying About Purdue

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"These last few games we still have a chance. Everything we want is still in front of us, and I'm proud of how the guys fought today."
— Juwan Morgan

Headlines

Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's heartbreaking loss to Purdue. -- Link

Miller recaps Indiana's Tuesday night loss at Assembly Hall. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers showed fight on defense in the loss. -- Link

Nathan Baird of the Journal & Courier says Tuesday night's win is the latest instance of Purdue winning ugly. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Juwan Morgan deserved better in his senior season. -- Link

----

