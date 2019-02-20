Hoosier Daily: February 19 - What They're Saying About Purdue
Archie Miller Wants IU's Mentality Vs. Purdue To Be Sustained
Indiana Basketball Stat Pack: No. 15 Purdue 48, Indiana 46
Instant Rewind: Purdue 48, Indiana 46
By the way, IU had a foul to give on that last possession. Not sure why they didn't. #iubb— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) February 20, 2019
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby and Washington Wizards forward Thomas Bryant just walked across the court here at Assembly Hall. #iubb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) February 19, 2019
Juwan Morgan: "I 100 percent think I had position" on the Haarms tip-in at the end. #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 20, 2019
Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's heartbreaking loss to Purdue. -- Link
Miller recaps Indiana's Tuesday night loss at Assembly Hall. -- Link
Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers showed fight on defense in the loss. -- Link
Nathan Baird of the Journal & Courier says Tuesday night's win is the latest instance of Purdue winning ugly. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Juwan Morgan deserved better in his senior season. -- Link
