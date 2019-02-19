6:44 p.m. ET -- Indiana head coach Archie Miller vowed for drastic changes after Indiana's loss, but the only change in the starting lineup is a small one. Miller and the Hoosiers will start the same starting five they did against the Golden Gophers, with one exception. Rob Phinisee will start over Devonte Green in tonight's matchup with the Boilermakers. The rest of the starters are De'Ron Davis, Al Durham, Romeo Langford, and Juwan Morgan.

15:14 1H: Indiana 4, Purdue 4 -- The game has started slow but it hasn't hurt Indiana to this point. They've been great on defense and don't look entirely dysfunctional offensively, although they have been turnover prone. Durham did a nice job of kicking the ball out to Phinisee for an open three, which resulted in the Hoosiers only field goal thus far. If they can stay strong defensively, the Hoosiers should be able to keep this one close.

11:38 1H: Indiana 10, Purdue 7 -- Indiana looks like a different team right now. They're playing with energy and aggression and it looks like they're feeding off the crowd. Zach McRoberts entered the game for the first time, and immediately earned an offensive rebound. Those are the kind of plays Indiana has been missing with him out. He's a great glue guy and provides some of the energy the Hoosiers have been without.

6:51 1H: Purdue 14, Indiana 10 -- Indiana has maintained their energy so far and it has made a world of difference. They're playing aggressive defensively and it's frustrating Purdue right now. On offense, Indiana is moving the ball with more urgency, and it has at least prevented some of stagnation that has plagued the Hoosiers. It isn't resulted inmate made shots, but it's at least generating more of them.

3:48 1H: Purdue 17, Indiana 13 -- This game has been a grind for both teams. If either can get hot on offense, they could pull away, and I'd bet on Purdue doing that before Indiana can. Fortunately for the Hoosiers, they're strong enough defensively to keep the Boilermakers in check. They've done a good job on Carsen Edwards, and haven't given Purdue many open looks.

Halftime: Purdue 20, Indiana 20 -- The first team to 40 may win this one. Shots aren't falling on either end, and the officials aren't calling much of anything. Durham and McRoberts have done well against Edwards and aren't giving him any space to get difficult shots off from deep. Keep that up and this one will be tight the rest of the way.

15:48 2H: Purdue 29, Indiana 27 -- No Langford to start the second half for Indiana, but they're still hanging in this one. McRoberts continues to provide a spark on both ends of the floor for the Hoosiers. He hit a three for the Hoosiers, something few players have done tonight. If he can provide even a little bit of spacing on offense, McRoberts will be a must play for Indiana.

11:34 2H: Purdue 31, Indiana 30 -- More testiness led to a technical foul for Matt Haarms from Purdue. He and Davis have been going at it all game. There's been some Langford-Morgan pick and roll in the second half. It will be interesting to see how often Indiana can go back to that action.

7:39 2H: Purdue 37, Indiana 34 -- Indiana had all of the momentum until Ryan Cline drilled a three to give Purdue a three-point lead. Regardless, Assembly Hall is loud and fully engaged in this game. The Hoosiers are showing energy they haven't had since they defeated Michigan State in East Lansing earlier this month. It will be interesting to see if they can continue to channel that energy like they did in that game.

4:39 2H: Indiana 40, Purdue 37 -- Davis and Durham have both played great for Indiana tonight. Davis has attacked the glass on both ends of the floor and done a nice job of converting put-back opportunities for the Hoosiers. Durham has been fighting all night defensively and has played a big role in slowing down and frustrating Edwards.

Final: Purdue 48, Indiana 46 -- A Haarms tip-in sealed the game for Purdue with 3.1 on the clock.