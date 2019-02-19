Hoosiers In The Pros: Feb. 12-18
NBA
• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 4 points and 2 assists and 15.5 minutes off the bench in a loss at the Denver Nuggets prior to the All-Star Break.
• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 13 points and 6 assists in 36 minutes as a starter in a loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the All-Star Break.
• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- Season-high 22 points along with five rebounds in a win over the Washington Wizards prior to the All-Star Break. He also had 12 points and 2 rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench for Team World in its 161-144 loss to Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge as part of All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.
• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 13 points and 7 rebounds in a loss at the Orlando Magic prior to the All-Star Break.
• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 3.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game across two contests: A loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and a win at the Atlanta Hawks.
• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 13 points and 5 rebounds in a loss at the Toronto Raptors prior to the All-Star Break.
• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.
*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.
Alliance of American Football
• Chase Dutra (2013-17): S, San Antonio Commanders -- Did not record any stats in a 37-29 loss to the Orlando Apollos on Sunday. The Commanders are 1-1.
• Andrew McDonald (2007-11): OT, San Antonio Commanders -- Helped the Commanders' offense tally 364 yards of offense while starting at right tackle in their 15-6 win over the Fleet last Saturday. The Commanders are 1-1.
----
