{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 02:18:41 -0600') }}

Hoosier Daily: February 17 - What They're Saying About Minnesota

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Mgbgiesud7oll1noyxze
David Berding/USA Today Sports

"I thought (Minnesota) played maybe as well as we've seen them play recently. We had a lot to do with that, and they had a lot to do with that. For us, we didn't really need to play with the urgency that you need on the road this time of year."
— Archie Miller

Headlines

Josh Margolis covers the important events from Indiana's loss to Minnesota for Inside the Hall. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers accepted their fate in the loss to Minnesota. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says nobody associated with the Indiana basketball team can hide from this loss. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana's 84-63 loss to Minnesota. -- Link

Video: Miller is joined by Margolis to discuss what went wrong for Indiana. -- Link

----

