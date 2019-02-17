Hoosier Daily: February 17 - What They're Saying About Minnesota
Seen on The Hoosier
Instant Rewind: Minnesota 84, Indiana 63
From the Locker Room: Minnesota
Tweet of the Day
It's one thing to just get beat. It's another to play with no fight. And Indiana currently has no fight. Inexcusable effort, really. #iubb— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) February 16, 2019
Minnesota over Indiana by TKO at The Barn. Hoosiers are now 13-12. How does a team that beats Michigan State, Louisville, and Marquette have a chance to finish below .500? #iubb— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 16, 2019
The most puzzling thing about this season for Indiana is it looked like this team was improving in November and December. However, beyond that Michigan State game, there's really been no positives for this team since mid-December ... #iubb— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) February 16, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Josh Margolis covers the important events from Indiana's loss to Minnesota for Inside the Hall. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers accepted their fate in the loss to Minnesota. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says nobody associated with the Indiana basketball team can hide from this loss. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana's 84-63 loss to Minnesota. -- Link
Video: Miller is joined by Margolis to discuss what went wrong for Indiana. -- Link
----
