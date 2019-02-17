It's one thing to just get beat. It's another to play with no fight. And Indiana currently has no fight. Inexcusable effort, really. #iubb

Minnesota over Indiana by TKO at The Barn. Hoosiers are now 13-12. How does a team that beats Michigan State, Louisville, and Marquette have a chance to finish below .500? #iubb

The most puzzling thing about this season for Indiana is it looked like this team was improving in November and December. However, beyond that Michigan State game, there's really been no positives for this team since mid-December ... #iubb

"I thought (Minnesota) played maybe as well as we've seen them play recently. We had a lot to do with that, and they had a lot to do with that. For us, we didn't really need to play with the urgency that you need on the road this time of year."

